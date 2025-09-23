Pahang considers RM200-RM300 aid for federal civil servants

PEKAN: The Pahang state government is currently studying the possibility of providing financial aid to federal civil servants working within the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail stated that this initiative would serve as a token of appreciation for their contributions to Pahang.

He revealed that the state finance division is currently assessing the number of civil servants involved and the financial implications of the proposed aid.

“The state government is still considering the matter and no final decision has been made,” he told a press conference after launching the state-level International Day of Forests 2025 at Dataran Pekan Bandar Diraja here today.

He suggested that the aid might be targeted at those on lower incomes if it is implemented.

“We may not be able to extend it to everyone, but those earning RM3,000 or RM4,000 and below could perhaps be given a token sum of RM200 or RM300 each,” he said.

Wan Rosdy emphasised that although the amount may not be substantial, the gesture demonstrates the state government’s commitment to recognising the work of civil servants.

He also noted that the final decision will depend on the state’s financial capacity.

“This also depends on the state’s financial position, which has to date recorded revenue collection of more than RM850 million,” he said.

The press conference was held following an event where the Pahang Forestry Department received recognition from the Malaysia Book of Records.

The department was honoured for planting 20,000 peat swamp forest trees in the Pekan Forest Reserve, which is the largest planting of its kind in Malaysia. – Bernama