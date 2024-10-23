KUANTAN: The Pahang Customs Department successfully thwarted an attempt to distribute contraband cigarettes and liquor, valued at over RM2.6 million including taxes and duties, following raids on two warehouses in Lukut, Negeri Sembilan, last month.

Pahang Customs director Mohd Asri Seman said the first raid, conducted at around 8 am on Sept 28, uncovered three million sticks of cigarettes of various brands, valued at RM286,118, with an estimated total worth of RM2.1 million including tax and duty. The cigarettes were stored in a warehouse at Taman Perindustrian Perdana, Bukit Palong.

“Acting on a tip-off, we raided the unoccupied premises and found cigarettes of various brands. Efforts are ongoing to trace the owner of the premises,” he said during a press conference at Wisma Kastam today.

In a second raid on the same day, at a different warehouse in the same location, authorities seized 3,928 litres of liquor worth RM65,538, with taxes and duties amounting to over RM227,597.

“When the raid was conducted at around 2 pm, only processing equipment and liquor were found on the premises. Preliminary investigations revealed that the warehouse was being used to process and bottle suspected illicit liquor without a customs license, intended for sale in the local market,“ he explained.

No arrests were made in either case, and both are being investigated under the Customs Act 1967 and the Excise Act 1976.

He urged the public to assist the department in combating smuggling activities, particularly involving cigarettes, liquor, firecrackers, and vehicles, by providing information via the department’s toll-free line at 1-800-88-8855, or through the nearest Customs office.