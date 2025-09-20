Pahang faces alarming drug abuse rate with 12,745 users recorded

JENGKA: Pahang faces a concerning drug abuse situation with 12,745 users and addicts documented as of June this year.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated this figure represents a rate of 765 addicts per 100,000 people in the state.

He emphasised that drug abuse constitutes a serious threat to national social stability and economic development.

Saifuddin made these remarks during the closing ceremony of the ‘Pahang Teguh Dadah Terkawal’ tour at Dewan Balora Mastika.

The event formed part of the state-level Anti-Drugs Day commemoration presided over by the Sultan of Pahang.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail also attended the significant gathering.

The minister further disclosed that 1,917 individuals currently receive treatment at 47 private rehabilitation centres nationwide.

He identified the 15 to 35 age group as the most affected demographic, particularly unskilled workers.

This situation negatively impacts both individual economic potential and national productivity levels.

Synthetic drugs including methamphetamine and ketamine remain the primary substances of choice among addicts.

Their widespread availability continues to present an escalating challenge for authorities. – Bernama