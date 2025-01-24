BERA: Pahang police will intensify monitoring and patrols under Ops Selamat 23, especially in crash-prone areas, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year festive period.

Pahang deputy police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said the initiative aimed to ensure the safety and comfort of road users as traffic volume was expected to increase with the festive holiday coinciding with the school break.

“We will implement several measures, including increased police presence through mobile and static patrols at accident hotspots.

“In addition, we will conduct monitoring by setting up canopies at Rest and Service Areas (R&R) and Lay-Bys as meeting points for traffic police and other agencies,“ he said during a press conference after officiating the ‘Rumah Selamat, Selamat Sampai’ campaign in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations at a supermarket in Triang here today.

The campaign was officiated by the Pahang Unity, Tourism, and Culture Committee chairman Leong Yu Man, who is also Triang assemblyman.

Noor Hisam shared that during last year’s Chinese New Year Ops Selamat, 364 crashes were reported, with five fatal cases recorded, and 11,770 traffic summonses issued for various offences.

Meanwhile, he advised members of the public heading back to their hometowns to fill in the notification form, which could be submitted at the nearest police station or online.

“Let us also avoid inviting burglars by leaving houses with unlocked doors or gates,“ he added.