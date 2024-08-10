Pahang pushes for R&R facilities along LTU

KUANTAN: The Pahang government is pushing for the construction of Rest and Service Areas (R&R ) along the Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) Expressway, formerly known as Central Spine Road, as it would provide much-needed facilities for road users.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the state had previously requested the construction of these rest areas to ensure convenience and safety for those travelling long distances.

He said although the cost of building the R&R facilities has doubled from the initial estimate, the state government hopes that the Works Ministry and the Economy Ministry will give due consideration to completing this essential infrastructure.

“The Pahang government is grateful to the Federal Government for the construction of the 299.4-kilometre LTU, divided into six packages at a total cost of RM7.7 billion.

“However, we are disappointed that one crucial component of the project – R&R facilities – has not been built, even though it was part of the original project scope. Only platforms and basic infrastructure were prepared,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Rosdy said the state government also stresses the importance of Package Six, which includes the East Coast Expressway (LPT) Interchange – Pelangai route, and called for its approval to complete the LTU network.

So far, four sections of the LTU have been opened, including the Bentong Bypass, Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Chandan–Kampung Asap, the Raub Bypass and the Mentara–Kampung Seberang Jelai section, with overall progress on the project at 66.01 per cent.

“I hope the LTU project will be completed on schedule, and I again urge the continuation of the R&R construction for the comfort and safety of road users,” he added.

It was reported that two locations have been earmarked for R&R facilities along the LTU – between Bentong and Raub and in Kampung Kechau Tui, Lipis.

The new road is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, bringing significant benefits to the public, especially those travelling through western Pahang (Bentong, Raub and Lipis) towards Kelantan.