Pahang Sultan and Tengku Ampuan extend Deepavali greetings to all

KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have extended heartfelt Deepavali greetings to all Hindu citizens in Pahang and throughout Malaysia.

Their Royal Highnesses expressed hope that the festival would be celebrated with joy, love, and harmony among families and the community.

In a Facebook post, they wished for the festive season to foster peace, prosperity, and a spirit of unity among the people of Pahang Darul Makmur and across Malaysia.

The post concluded with the message “Happy Deepavali”. – Bernama