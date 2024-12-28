Pahang Sultan graces launch of palace fire safety team

KUANTAN: Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today graced the launch of the Pahang Royal Palace Fire Safety Team (PKKI), marking a historic milestone as the first team of its kind in the country.

In his address, His Royal Highness expressed a deep connection to the establishment of the team, which stemmed from an idea by the Pahang Palace, realised in collaboration with the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

Al-Sultan Abdullah hopes the team will train palace staff and families to remain prepared for emergencies while also extending assistance to those in need.

“I hope all palace staff will play their role by assisting neighbours and nearby family members whenever a tragedy such as a fire or flood occurs.

“I am truly impressed by the dedication of firefighters, who are always present during crises to save lives. In every sense, they are the true frontliners,” Al-Sultan Abdullah said during the launch at the Pahang JBPM headquarters here.

JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad and State JBPM director Datuk Dr Wan Mohamad Zaidi Wan Isa were also present.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also unveiled the ‘Menghapus Bahaya’ (Eradicating Danger) plaque and witnessed a demonstration conducted by the PKKI in collaboration with JBPM.

Currently, the PKKI is overseen by Senior Assistant Fire Commissioner (Honorary) YH Tok Aria Rakna Ahmad Norbadelin Abdul Murad, the Sultan’s Special Private Secretary. The team comprises 48 members.

Nor Hisham said the initiative was inspired by Al-Sultan Abdullah’s directive to enhance fire preparedness within the palace, ensuring swift and effective responses to any fire incidents.

“We are aware that palaces house numerous irreplaceable historical items.

“The loss of such treasures, including the Sultan’s long-standing artworks, would be immeasurable (in the event of a fire),” he said, adding that the concept would be shared with other royal palaces nationwide.

Separately, Nor Hisham said 9,510 notices were issued to 1,260 buildings, representing 13 per cent of the 18,439 buildings inspected nationwide this year.

“Compliance has been encouraging, with only 94 notices unheeded out of the total issued. Legal action will be taken against these cases,” he said.