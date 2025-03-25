KUANTAN: Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and Tengku Ampuan Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, extended their greetings for 218th Police Day to the nation’s security forces.

On this meaningful day, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah also expressed their highest appreciation and gratitude to all members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for their dedication, sacrifices, and invaluable commitment to ensuring the peace and well-being of the country.

“May PDRM continue to prosper, remain strong in fulfilling its duties, and always be a protector of the people. Thank you for all your efforts and contributions in safeguarding the security of the nation,” Their Highnesses said in a Facebook post by the Pahang Sultanate.

Meanwhile, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail called on the people of the state to join in the celebration of the Police Day to honor the contributions and sacrifices of PDRM in maintaining national security and safety.

He noted that the bravery, discipline, and resilience of PDRM personnel are the backbone of the nation’s stability and prosperity, and therefore, it is only fitting to provide support and cooperation to the force in upholding the law and combating crime.

“With heartfelt appreciation, I express my deepest thanks to all PDRM personnel who tirelessly serve, uphold justice, and ensure peace for the people.

“May all members of PDRM continue to be granted strength and perseverance in fulfilling their duties for the security of our beloved nation,“ he said in a post on his official Facebook page.