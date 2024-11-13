Parking touts bane of motorists

PETALING JAYA: Despite ongoing efforts to combat their activities, illegal parking touts continue to harass unsuspecting motorists in Kuala Lumpur by demanding payment and threatening those who oppose.

The issue is particularly rampant in busy, tourist-heavy areas of the city, where unauthorised individuals target motorists and collect fees for parking in public spaces that are either free or regulated by the authorities.

If the motorists refuse to pay, the touts would often resort to using aggressive tactics and threats.

A victim of such touts, Muhammad Ryan Haizar, 25, said he was threatened when he refused to pay the RM8 demanded when he tried to park his car at a legal parking spot near Petaling Street at about 9pm.

“I parked my car to visit an exhibition that was being held there. There were not many options because it was a weekend and the other parking areas in the vicinity were full.

“I found a public parking spot and decided to park there. Once I had done so, a man approached me and demanded RM8,” he said.

“I refused as I knew it was a public parking area, and he proceeded to threaten me, saying he would not be responsible if anything happened to my car.”

Muhammad Ryan said according to his friends, the touts often targeted motorists during peak hours or late at night as the shortage of available parking spots at those times would pressure people into paying.

He added that despite the thinly veiled threat by the tout, he chose not to pay but felt uneasy about the situation.

“I was anxious and did not enjoy my night out. When I returned to my car after 30 minutes, I was relieved to find that it was not scratched.”

Another frequent visitor to downtown Kuala Lumpur, Noorainshafika Mohd Zaidi, 24, said she encountered similar issues numerous times.

“The touts infuriate me whenever they come by. Every time I am approached or threatened, I take out my mobile phone and start recording or ask them to repeat their threats or what they said to me. They usually walk away once I do this, but it’s still dangerous to have these parking touts operating freely.”

Noorainshafika said the touts can be unpredictable and one can never be sure how they would react to having their demands for money rejected.

“These touts are making the city unsafe, and their presence can deter locals and tourists. Every time I am approached by a tout, I wonder how long I have to endure this problem. They are a nuisance, and it makes the city feel like a place where one cannot park without fear,”

she added.

Muhammad Ryan and Noorainshafika called for tougher enforcement to address the problem of illegal parking touts.

“I hope the local authorities will take stricter action to get rid of these touts once and for all. They need to make sure these people are removed from public spaces so that everyone can park without fear,” said Muhammad Ryan.

Noorainshafika added that while there are ongoing efforts to combat the issue, illegal parking touts remain a persistent problem in the city.

“Until the situation is effectively addressed, motorists will continue to feel pressured to pay them, while Kuala Lumpur’s reputation as a safe destination in Southeast Asia would be at risk.”

theSun reached out to City Hall and its spokesman said he would reply after checking on the situation.