Parliamentary Speaker role safeguards democracy: PM

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said parliamentary Speakers hold a decisive role in safeguarding democracy, adding that their authority must be exercised with wisdom to ensure accountability and healthy debate.

Speaking at the 46th Asean Inter-Parliamentary Assembly yesterday, he said parliament must reflect the will of the people.

He cautioned that unchecked power could lead to corruption and abuse.

“This event shows the true spirit of democracy, (in which) negotiations, advice and criticism can take place in a respectful environment.

“I must also admit, it was easier for me, for many years, as opposition leader than as the prime minister. Because in the government, you are held accountable and must answer difficult questions.

“Some exchanges on contentious issues are raised in rancorous tones, which I believe is not always healthy, but such is the reality,” he said, adding that the assembly, founded in the spirit of Asean, seeks to give meaning to democracy by allowing space for government, opposition and diverse perspectives.

Anwar said democratic accountability depends on reasoned debate, made possible only with “functioning, critical and competent Speakers”.

He highlighted Malaysia’s recent reforms, including the Parliamentary Services Act, which restored Parliament’s independence from the Executive.

“I must commend the Speaker for constantly pressing me until the Cabinet made this a priority,” he said, adding that both the government and Opposition backed the move.

He also said new select committees now provide stronger oversight, with representation from both sides.

He said democracy cannot be reduced to elections every few years, but must function as a system of constant questioning and accountability.

“Parliamentarians must ask themselves whether they are serving the people or simply using their positions for privilege.”

On global lessons, Anwar urged leaders to honour their oath of office and safeguard the right of citizens to question authority. He acknowledged the risks of misinformation on social media but said leaders must still act with integrity.

“Whatever powers I may have as prime minister, in the House, I am subject to the Speaker. I must tell you, although the Speaker is my friend, there are many decisions I do not agree with. But that is the system and we must respect it, or it collapses.”

He added that parliament must give voice not just to elites but also to marginalised groups such as the urban poor, rural communities, minorities, women and youth.

He cited past Asean efforts, such as easing tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, as proof that dialogue and trust can resolve disputes.

Anwar also said Asean’s focus remains on economic growth and investment, adding that the next summit would be crucial, with leaders from China, the US, India, Korea, Japan, Canada, the EU, Brazil, South Africa and possibly Russia expected to attend.

He added that while unity is Asean’s strength, the region must never compromise on good governance, sustainability or the fight against corruption.