PAS stand on leadership seen as rebuff to Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA: PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s criteria for Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) prime minister candidate has been read as a direct snub to coalition chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, analysts say.

Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) deputy vice-chancellor (Academic and International Affairs) Prof Dr Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani said the message from PAS was clear – Muhyiddin, who is 77, no longer fits the bill.

“Based on age, yes, it’s evident that PAS has rejected Muhyiddin as a candidate for the future prime minister role,” he told theSun via WhatsApp, noting that the proposal to renominate Muhyiddin came from his own party (Bersatu) at its recent annual general assembly.

However, Mohd Azizuddin dismissed suggestions that PAS could yet play kingmaker at the next general election.

“PAS now feels strong and believes it should lead Malaysian politics. But in my view, it is not yet in a position to act as kingmaker. Public support can shift at any time, it’s still too early to make that judgment.”

Asia Institute Tasmania at the University of Tasmania director Prof James Chin shared a similar view, saying PAS’ preference for someone younger was an open secret.

“Yes, it’s a well-known fact that PAS does not support Muhyiddin and prefers someone younger like (opposition leader) Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin to take over. They believe Muhyiddin doesn’t have the ability to lead PN and become its poster boy or prime minister nominee going into the next general election.”

Chin added that PAS Muktamar (general assembly) this year had sent a clear signal that the Islamic party wanted a bigger role in the coalition.

“PAS will no longer go along with Muhyiddin unless given a bigger say in the coalition,” he said, cautioning that the move could undermine PN’s chances of attracting non-Muslim support.

Meanwhile, Academy of Sciences Malaysia Fellow and Universiti Teknologi Mara’s Malay Rulers Institution Chair Datuk Dr Jayum Jawan stressed that Abdul Hadi’s “criteria” carried no constitutional weight.

“The sole requirement to become the prime minister is that the individual must be a member of the Dewan Rakyat and must command the support of the majority, at least 111 members of the House.

“In addition, the person must be appointed by the Yang diPertuan Agong, who must be convinced that the individual has the majority support.”

Jayum agreed that a prime minister must be clean and of high integrity but rejected the idea that age disqualified a leader.

“There is wisdom in age and experience. As the Dayak proverb says, ‘those who have tasted salt and sour first’ have gained wisdom that cannot be acquired in the classroom. Thus, not all who are ‘old’ are useless.”

On Monday, Abdul Hadi said PN’s prime ministerial candidate must be “knowledgeable, physically fit and of high integrity”.

“We (PN) are ready to lead Malaysia, but our main priority is to first win the election and secure enough support.

“Once we win, the issue of who will lead will be decided internally by the PN coalition.

“People over the age of 70, like myself,

are no longer suitable for the role.

“We can serve as advisors, but the prime minister should be someone under 70 and physically strong,” he said at the 71st PAS general assembly.