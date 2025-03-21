PUTRAJAYA: The approval of the Parliamentary Services Bill 2025 is a significant milestone in Malaysia’s parliamentary history in restoring the institution’s independence after more than three decades, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

She explained that the legislation reinstates parliamentary autonomy, which was abolished in 1992.

“The Act was first introduced in 1963 by the country’s first prime minister, the late Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj, before it was repealed,” she said in a statement tonight.

She added that the bill’s passage reflects the MADANI government’s commitment to strengthening Parliament and restoring its autonomy in line with the principles of parliamentary democracy.

The Dewan Negara today approved the Parliamentary Services Bill 2025, which seeks to ensure the institution’s ability to function independently, as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

The bill was previously passed by the Dewan Rakyat on March 5.

Azalina said the move demonstrates the government’s dedication to its reform agenda under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, reaffirming its commitment to reinstating Parliament’s independence.

“I extend my appreciation to the prime minister, as Leader of the House, for his willingness to usher in a major legislative transformation for the nation’s betterment,” she said.

She emphasised that the Bill’s enactment will enable Parliament, as the country’s highest law-making body, to operate independently, professionally and autonomously, while upholding the separation of powers between the legislature, executive and judiciary.

With this, she added, Parliament can now manage its governance, finances and administration without external interference.

“This step not only strengthens the institution of Parliament but also lays the foundation for Malaysia’s aspirations as a more democratic and progressive nation,” she said.