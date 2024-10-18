PDRM will fully utilise initiatives outlined in Budget 2025 - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will ensure that all initiatives announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Budget 2025 for the security forces are effectively utilised, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

“PDRM is dedicated to delivering services grounded in integrity and good governance while actively supporting government policies aimed at enhancing the welfare of the people and fostering national prosperity.

“We welcome and appreciate the government’s efforts to provide allocations that will directly benefit all personnel within our force,“ he said in a statement today.

As part of Budget 2025, the government has allocated RM2.1 billion for the construction of several new police stations next year, including the Pahang Contingent Police Headquarters, the Wangsa Maju District Police Headquarters, the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters and the Tanjung Minyak Police Station in Melaka.

In addition, over RM1.8 billion has been earmarked for the construction, maintenance and repair of civil servant quarters, including housing for teachers, doctors, police personnel, firefighters, prison staff and Armed Forces personnel.