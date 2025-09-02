Penang allocates RM1.95 million for Taman Machang Bubok flood mitigation

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang government has committed to implementing continuous flood mitigation measures across the state with particular focus on Seberang Perai to protect residents and property from disaster threats.

State Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari revealed that since 2020, RM26.08 million has been channelled to the Seberang Perai City Council through the State Drainage Contribution allocation for various flood mitigation projects.

He identified the flood mitigation project in Taman Machang Bubok as a priority due to frequent flooding occurring up to eight times annually with water levels reaching 300 to 450 millimetres.

The flooding affects nearly 80 houses particularly in Lorong 17, 18 and 19 of the residential area.

Physical work for the RM1.95 million project began on 21 February with current progress at 10% completion.

The project is projected to take 18 months with completion expected by 20 August next year.

Apart from MBSP, allocations were also provided to other implementing agencies including the Penang Drainage and Irrigation Department, Penang Island City Council, Public Works Department, and District and Land Office.

These agencies are carrying out flood mitigation works within their respective jurisdictions across the state.

The state government through Penang DID is implementing several flood mitigation projects in the Seberang Perai Tengah district including the RM15.6 million Sungai Permatang Rawa project.

This project is currently 71% complete and expected to be finished by the end of 2026.

Once completed, the Sungai Permatang Rawa project is expected to resolve flood problems in Kampung Permatang Rawa, Kampung Padang Lalang, Kampung Tanah Liat and Taman Guru.

The project will provide benefits to approximately 1,000 residents in the affected areas.

The state government has applied to the Ministry of Economy under the First Rolling Plan of the 13th Malaysia Plan to implement the Sungai Kilang Ubi Flood Mitigation Project.

This project carries a cost of RM105 million and addresses frequent flash floods in the Sungai Kilang Ubi area.

Implementation is expected to enhance flood protection and provide direct benefits to the local community. – Bernama