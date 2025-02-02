GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) has backed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s efforts to defend the rights of the Palestinian people, who continue to face oppression from the Zionist regime.

Its chief, Fadzli Roslan, said Malaysia, as a nation that upholds the principles of humanity and universal justice, has consistently advocated for Palestinian rights on the international stage.

“The Prime Minister’s firm and principled approach demonstrates Malaysia’s commitment to upholding justice and rejecting all forms of cruelty and oppression.

“At the same time, Penang AMK emphasised that the government, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, has never neglected the welfare of Malaysians. Since taking office, various initiatives have been implemented to ease the people’s burden and ensure their well-being,“ he said in a statement today.

He said among the measures being implemented are targeted subsidy assistance to ensure essential goods remain affordable, economic empowerment programmes aimed at enhancing Malaysians’ competitiveness in business and entrepreneurship, as well as welfare and social assistance initiatives to support the B40 and M40 groups, along with those affected by economic challenges.

Fadzli added that Penang AMK rejects any accusation or narratives that attempt to distort the government’s noble efforts to aid the Palestinian people as if these actions were being carried out at the expense of Malaysians.

In reality, he said, the Malaysian government continuously prioritises the well-being of its people while remaining committed to global humanitarian principles.

He urged all Malaysians to unite in supporting the government’s initiatives to assist the Palestinian people while also addressing the needs of citizens at home.

“This spirit of solidarity, compassion, and unity should be upheld as a reflection of Malaysia Madani, which is based on values of justice, humanity, and shared prosperity,“ he said.

On Thursday, media reports quoted former Minister of International Trade and Industry, Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz, suggesting that the government should prioritise resolving domestic issues before committing to the reconstruction of Gaza.

Previously, Anwar announced that Malaysia would build a school, a hospital, and a mosque as an initial effort to help rebuild Gaza.