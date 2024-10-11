Penang DOE investigates suspected pollution near floating mosque

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Department of Environment (DOE) is investigating a suspected pollution incident in the waters near the Floating Mosque in Tanjung Bungah, here.

Its director Norazizi Adinan said the department has asked the State Fisheries Department and the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) to look into the matter after images showing brown streaks in the waters went viral on social media.

“The DOE will investigate this issue, and it appears to be a possible act of sabotage or intentional, given its location in a highly visible area,“ he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Penang Fisheries Department director Zarina Zainuddin said the department has not yet received any information on the incident.

“I was just informed of the matter and have not received any updates. We will investigate further,“ she said.

The incident, which quickly gained attention on social media, has led to various speculations.