Penang food outlet false halal certificate video dates back to July

GEORGE TOWN: A viral video showing a food stall allegedly using a false halal certificate actually dates back to July, according to Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid.

Mohamad, who also serves as president of the Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP), confirmed that the Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP) conducted an inspection on July 8 following the initial report.

The inspection revealed that the outlet operates on Level 3 of Queensbay Mall rather than the LOTUS supermarket at Sungai Dua as previously speculated.

Authorities found that the establishment did not possess a valid Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM) and had removed a displayed certificate from Nafas Food Processing and Marketing Sdn Bhd.

The company received an official warning against displaying halal certificates belonging to other businesses, which constitutes an offence under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011.

JHEAIPP and Penang KPDN conducted a follow-up inspection yesterday after the video resurfaced on social media platforms.

Both the Queensbay Mall outlet and another location operating in Plaza Gurney were thoroughly inspected during this operation.

Inspectors confirmed that no SPHM from other companies or slaughterhouses was displayed during their visit.

No violations of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 were detected during the latest inspection round.

Mohamad advised the public to verify information accuracy before sharing content on social media channels.

Consumers can check halal status directly through the official Halal Portal at myehalal.halal.gov.my.

Complaints regarding halal logo or SPHM misuse can be reported to JHEAIPP’s Halal Management Division via telephone at 04-2505451 or email at ehalal@penang.gov.my. – Bernama