Penang Governor attends Malaysia Day 2025 celebration in Butterworth

BUTTERWORTH: Penang Governor Tun Ramli Ngah Talib arrived at the PICCA Convention Centre @ Butterworth Arena for the Malaysia Day 2025 celebration tonight.

The Yang Dipertua Negeri and his wife Toh Puan Raja Noora Ashikin Raja Abdullah were welcomed by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

The ceremony commenced with renditions of the national anthem ‘Negaraku’ and the Penang state anthem ‘Untuk Negeri Kita’ following their entrance.

This year’s event carries the theme “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni” and unites thousands from diverse backgrounds across the nation.

The celebration particularly draws attendees from northern states to honour cultural diversity and national unity.

Tun Ramli is expected to observe the symbolic signing of the Malaysia Day 2025 Commemorative Book by key leaders.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will sign alongside representatives from Sarawak and Sabah state governments.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas will represent Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for the signing.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya will represent Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor at the ceremony.

A special 30-minute cultural performance will feature Malaysia’s rock queen Ella alongside Suki Low and Roshini Balachandran.

Sabah and Sarawak artists Dabra Sia and Rezza Shah will also participate in the musical showcase.

Penang hosts this year’s celebration following the tradition of rotating between Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia annually. – Bernama