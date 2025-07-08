Penang High Court delays Nhaveen murder trial pending Federal Court appeal

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang High Court has postponed the trial of four individuals charged with the 2017 murder of T. Nhaveen, a victim of bullying. The trial, initially set to begin today, has been rescheduled to November 17 to 25.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Mohd Radzi Abdul Hamid granted the adjournment pending the outcome of a Federal Court appeal involving a fifth accused, S. Gopinaath, 34, who was charged in 2021. The delay aims to avoid fragmented proceedings and prevent witnesses from being recalled multiple times. A case management update is scheduled for September 22.

On January 13, the Court of Appeal overturned the Penang High Court’s 2023 acquittal of the four accused—J. Ragesuthan, 26; S. Gokulan, 26; and two others who were juveniles at the time—ordering them to enter their defence on the original murder charge. They must also defend themselves against a separate charge of causing grievous hurt to Nhaveen’s friend, T. Previin, then 19.

The case was remitted to the Penang High Court, while Gopinaath’s acquittal remains intact. The four are accused of murdering Nhaveen, 18, at a park in Jalan Bunga Raya on June 9, 2017, between 11.00 pm and midnight. They allegedly assaulted Previin near the Karpal Singh Learning Centre in Gelugor around the same time.

Nhaveen died on June 15, 2017, after being beaten with a crash helmet and admitted to Penang General Hospital. Deputy public prosecutors Mohd Amril Johari and Yazid Mustaqim represented the prosecution, while lawyers Maanveer Singh Dhillon and R. Thevan defended the accused. - Bernama