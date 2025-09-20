Penang LRT tender ongoing, no downsizing in specs says minister

BUTTERWORTH: The Ministry of Transport has denied allegations that contractors were instructed to revise specifications for the Mutiara Line Light Rail Transit project to a smaller size.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke clarified that claims reported by a news portal citing industry sources are baseless as the tender process remains ongoing with no contract awarded.

“The tender has not been awarded and we are still in the process of evaluating the submissions, so there is no issue of changing specifications or instructions being given to any bidder at this stage.”

Loke stated that allegations require no response since the evaluation process remains incomplete following the programme launch here today.

Local media reported that Malaysia Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd requested bidders to submit alternative proposals for smaller electric train sets with lower technological capabilities.

Loke assured that local participation would remain an integral part of the procurement process including train component assembly.

The 29.5-kilometre-long Mutiara Line LRT features 21 strategic stations designed to improve connectivity between Penang and the mainland.

This infrastructure project aims to reduce road congestion while improving accessibility across the region. – Bernama