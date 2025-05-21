Penang MJLLS converting undersea tunnel into bridge

GEORGE TOWN: The state government is considering a new design change for the Penang Third Link project from an undersea tunnel to a bridge across the Penang Strait.

State Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said a feasibility study was finalised in 2023, to include the possibility of a new design, either a bridge or an alternative design.

“The feasibility study for this alternative design will be completed in the near future and the new design is expected to be finalised after the study is completed.

“The Traffic Impact Assessment (TIA) and all appropriate assessments will be carried out after the conceptual design is finalised,” he said when winding up the debate on the opening address by Penang Governor Tun Ramli Ngah Talib, at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Earlier, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the Penang Third Line project will likely change its alignment and design.

On Feb 26, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the feasibility study for the tunnel project is still at the research stage and the state government was looking into several matters, including the expansion of the North Butterworth Container Terminal (NBCT) port, which involves the alignment of the project.

The undersea tunnel project along the 6.5-kilometre stretch connecting Gurney Drive to Bagan Ajam on the mainland is part of the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP).

The state assembly session continues tomorrow.