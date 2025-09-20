Penang Port to get additional railway track to ease congestion

BUTTERWORTH: The Ministry of Transport is planning to build an additional railway track at Penang Port to enhance logistics efficiency and reduce traffic congestion in the surrounding area.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the project involves extending the existing track from 500 metres to 1,010 metres to allow all railway carriages to be fully loaded within the port area without disrupting nearby roads.

“This proposal is currently being drafted with priority given to implementing the project as soon as possible to achieve two key objectives,“ he told reporters after launching the Professional Advancement in Trucking and Haulage Programme.

Loke explained that having the full track inside the port will increase efficiency in container loading operations while preventing rail carriages from spilling over onto public roads.

He noted that the current track can only accommodate around 30 out of 50 carriages, leaving the remaining 20 outside the port area and causing traffic disruptions during loading processes.

The conventional method requiring budget approval and tender processes often takes too long according to the minister.

MOT has opted for a strategic partnership approach to implement the project more quickly and cost-effectively through discussions with port operators including MMC Ports and Penang Port to share implementation costs.

The Railway Assets Corporation will play a role in providing existing materials and assets such as used tracks and slippers that could be reused to save on construction costs.

Meanwhile, Loke said the PATH programme was introduced specifically to increase the capacity of existing haulier drivers nationwide including at Penang Port.

This high-impact initiative includes structured training and professional certification in line with efforts to strengthen the country’s logistics and transport sector.

The government has allocated 2.5 million ringgit for the programme which will benefit more than 1,000 participants nationwide with 200 participants at Penang Port undergoing intensive training.

The programme addresses the shortage of haulier drivers and improves port efficiency through more competent lorry drivers according to the transport minister.

It will smooth cargo delivery operations while creating new jobs and income opportunities especially for youth and local workers in the fast-growing logistics sector.

Loke noted that drivers at the port are currently allowed to operate trucks within controlled areas without an E licence but cannot drive on public roads.

“The main barrier for them to obtain the licence is the high cost, and this programme is designed to overcome that challenge,“ he said. – Bernama