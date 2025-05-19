GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has agreed to cancel the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the water taxi service following the failure of the company involved to comply with the Letter of Intent (LoI) by securing all necessary approvals from the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

State Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the MBPP Procurement Board had issued a cancellation letter to the company on April 17.

“At present, the state government is in discussions with the MOT to review the terms and feasibility of this project in greater detail.

“If the RFP is reopened in the future, the state government hopes that interested companies will be truly prepared and capable of fulfilling all the required conditions,” he said in a written reply to Teh Lai Heng (PH-Komtar) regarding the latest status of the water taxi service during the Penang State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Zairil said two companies had submitted proposals through the RFP and several presentation sessions were held before the RFP Technical Evaluation Committee, after which MBPP issued a Letter of Intent to the selected company.

However, he said, the company must first obtain further approvals from relevant agencies such as the Marine Department of Malaysia, the Penang Port Commission (SPPP), the District and Land Office, the Maritime Department, and other related agencies before a letter of acceptance can be issued.

In 2021, MBPP, in collaboration with the state government and other relevant agencies, conducted a preliminary study and identified suitable jetty locations to be used as pick-up and drop-off points, with four locations proposed for the water taxi service.