Penang to establish first international Islamic school

BUKIT MERTAJAM: In a move to strengthen Islamic education and set a benchmark for quality learning, Penang will soon have its first international Islamic school - Al Mashoor International Islamic School.

Deputy Chief Minister I, Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid, who is also president of the Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP), said the new school aims to be a model for world-class Islamic education in northern Peninsular Malaysia.

The school’s establishment follows a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between MAINPP, the Penang Islamic Foundation (YIPP), and Al Hamra Integrated School.

Mohamad expressed optimism that with support from MAINPP and its strategic partner, Al Hamra Integrated School, Al Mashoor will set a new standard for comprehensive and progressive Islamic education.

“The school will implement the Integrated Holistic Education System and the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) syllabus recognised by Cambridge.

“Targeting over 600 students, it is expected to be a landmark for international-standard Islamic education in Penang,” he said during the Iftar Jamaie event and the launch of the MAINPP Integrated Management System (SPB) at a hotel here today.

Located at the former Al Manshoor Girls’ Secondary School site in Pulau Tikus, upgrading work began in July 2024, with completion expected by June. The school is scheduled to begin operations in September.

Meanwhile, MAINPP has shown its commitment to humanitarian causes by contributing RM1 million to the Nur Al-Yateem Project through its strategic partner, Kedamaian Kemanusiaan Berhad (KKB). The project supports 500 orphans in Gaza with essential needs and education.

Mohamad said the initiative, which costs RM1.5 million, is funded by MAINPP and donations from 50 mosques in Penang and corporate entities.

It also offers Quranic classes, counselling, and academic guidance to help the orphans develop resilience.