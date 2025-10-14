Perak achieves over 100% self-sufficiency in 18 key food crops

IPOH: Eighteen out of 29 key food crops in Perak have achieved self-sufficiency rates exceeding 100%.

State Rural Development, Plantations, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman Datuk Zolkafly Harun said the crops with highest self-sufficiency include sweet potatoes (434%), sweet corn (408%), okra (354%), guava (325%), and long beans (240%).

However, 11 food crops remain below 100% self-sufficiency, including mangosteen (96%), rice and starfruit (93%), rambutan (87%), and chili (77%).

“This should serve as a catalyst for all of us to pursue innovative approaches and sustainable strategies,“ he said at the Perak State Department of Agriculture Extension Awards 2025 ceremony.

Zolkafly noted the agriculture sector contributed 14%, or RM12.1 billion, to Perak’s Gross Domestic Product in 2024, making it the state’s third-largest economic contributor.

The permanent crop sub-sector led with 51.1% contribution, followed by livestock (23.9%), fisheries (23.3%), and forestry and logging (1.7%).

“This underscores the need to further strengthen the crop sub-sector as a primary driver,“ he added.

Zolkafly emphasised that adopting modern technology and sustainable practices are vital for sector growth.

He said modern technologies including smart farming, automation, drones, Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence should be encouraged to strengthen the national food supply chain. – Bernama