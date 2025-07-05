Perak exchange students benefit from programme in Medan

IPOH: A group of nine students from six schools and colleges in Perak recently returned home from an excursion to Indonesia with heightened understanding about the people and culture of the neighbouring country.

The students from SMK Pengkalan, Kolej Vokasional Lebuh Cator, Kolej Vokasional Gerik, Kolej Islam Antarabangsa, Sekolah Seni Perak and Sekolah Berasrama Penuh Integrasi Gopeng participated in the student exchange programme.

The programme, a collaboration between the Ipoh City Council (MBI) and the Medan City Mayor’s Office, was held from June 23 to 29.

Ipoh and Medan have been “Friendship Cities” since 2009.

The Malaysian students were placed at Sekolah Menengah Agama Al Azhar in Medan and stayed with their adopted families who arranged activities for them to learn local cultures with greater depth.

The students not only followed the lessons at the school but also participated in various social activities.

The visitors also went on a study tour of the city of Medan, which is in northern Sumatra.

The students, seven boys and two girls, expressed their gratitude that they had an opportunity to experience the life of the community while practising communication in a new environment and enhancing their friendship network with their peers.

The visit also moulded them to respect others and raised their confidence in interacting at a foreign land.

MBI Urban Community director Romzi Zamri said, “The success of the programme proved the commitment of the twin cities in the field of education and cultural exchange.

“It achieved the objective of producing junior ambassadors which will enhance relationship with the two cities.“