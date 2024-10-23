Perak flood situation improves

IPOH: The flood situation in Perak has gradually improved, with the temporary relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Alor Pongsu in Kerian closing its doors tonight.

According to the State Disaster Report, the current number of evacuees has fallen to 146 individuals from 38 families, down from 221 individuals from 60 families reported earlier today.

In the Hilir Perak district, 47 people from 14 families continue to seek shelter at the Dewan MPTI, while 70 individuals from 17 families are accommodated at the Chikus Multipurpose Hall.

In Perak Tengah, 29 people from seven families are being housed at SK Dato’ Sagor.

Meanwhile, weather forecasts from the Malaysian Meteorological Department indicate that conditions across the state tonight are expected to be clear, with no rain anticipated.