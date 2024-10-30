Perak increases allocaton for TCS free meal assistance initiative

IPOH: The Perak government will continue with the free meal aid under the Tuisyen Cikgu Saarani (TCS) initiative which is entering its fourth year since inception in 2021, by increasing the existing allocation to RM3.42 million compared to RM2.67 million last year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said this move demonstrates the state government’s commitment in continuing to support the improvement of students’ academic performances in Perak.

He said the programme targets 27,432 students comprising candidates of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM), Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) and vocational colleges students nationwide.

“Students who attend extra classes and tuition sessions will receive lunch, worth RM5 daily, to ensure they are more focused as well as motivated to attend the additional classes, as well as prepared to face their examinations,” he said at a press conference after the donation presentation ceremony for the 2024 TCS distribution of free meal aid.

The donations were from five major government-linked companies (GLCs), namely the Perak Water Board (LAP) and Perak State Agricultural Development Corporation (SADC), each contributing RM1 million; Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBInc), with RM700,000; Perak State Secretary Incorporated (SSI), with (RM500,000); and Perak State Development Corporation (PKNPk), with RM220,000.

Saarani said that since the programme continues to show positive effects on student achievements in public examinations, with the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) for SPM increasing from 2.75 in 2022 to 2.83 in 2023, while the percentage of full passes increased from 98.13 per cent to 98.21 per cent.

According to Saarani, for STAM, the State Average Grade (GPN) showed an increase from 3.29 in 2022 to 3.18 in 2023, while the SPM certificate eligibility rate increased from 90.10 per cent in 2022 to 92.55 per cent in 2023, with the state GPN increasing from 4.92 to 4.75.

“This programme also alleviates the financial burden on parents, provides the necessary nutrition for students, and strengthens cooperation between the Parent-Teacher Association and Vocational College Parent-Teacher Association in supporting students’ success in this state,“ he added.