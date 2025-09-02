Perak JPJ impounds143 motorcycles in CNY special operation

IPOH: The Perak Road Transport Department (JPJ) impounded 143 motorcycles, out of 24,494 inspected during ‘Operasi Khas Motosikal’, conducted in conjunction with the Chinese New Year (CNY) celebrations since Jan 20.

State JPJ director Mohammad Yusoff Abustan said of the total motorcycles inspected, 6,039 summonses under JPJ P (22) notices were issued against 2,511 motorcycles, for various offences.

Among the most common violations were the absence of a Competent Driving Licence (CDL), failure to possess a valid Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM or road tax), and technical offences such as non-compliant or modified vehicle number plates, as well as the lack of side mirrors.

“The success of ‘Operasi Khas Motosikal’ during the CNY celebrations is evident, as the rate of detected offences has decreased by about 20 per cent, compared with 2024 (7,383 summonses), despite the enforcement period remaining the same at 18 days.

“This indicates that awareness among motorcycle riders and owners is improving,” he told reporters after the special operation at Jalan Sultan Iskandar, here, last night.

Mohammad Yusoff said the special operation, which concludes today, focuses on traffic offences, illegal racing, and extreme motorcycle modifications.

During last night’s operation, he said that police also detected a car which had been illegally modified without approval.

“We have issued summonses, including one against an offender who had altered a Perodua Kelisa into a Daihatsu, and replaced its original 600cc engine with a 1,300cc engine without permission,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Yusoff said that, during the CNY operations involving buses, the state JPJ deployed undercover enforcement officers at four main bus terminals. As a result, 12 notices of offences were issued, including violations such as failing to stay in the correct lane and overtaking on double lines.

In another development, when asked whether the state JPJ would take action against traders selling food at traffic light areas, he said that the police would first focus on advocacy before enforcing regulations.

“As stated under Regulation 10A(1) of the Road Traffic Rules 1959, it is an offence to sell or offer goods to individuals in vehicles on roads or intersections.

“This offence disrupts traffic, endangers other road users and contributes to congestion,” he said.