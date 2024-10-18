Perak, Kelantan Perhilitan cooperate to set traps for tiger that killed two victims

IPOH: The Perak and Kelantan Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) are conducting operations to capture a tiger believed to have killed two victims on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Perak Perhilitan director Yusoff Shariff said a trap has been set today in the identified area and this is in addition to the trap set yesterday.

“Previously we set the first trap, and today, the Perak and Kelantan Perhilitan will lay another trap,” he said when contacted here today.

“We also want to advise users of the JRTB Gerik-Jeli (Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway) route, for safety reasons, not to stop along the road side.”

Yusoff did not rule out the possibility that the tiger that attacked the local man in Bersia, Gerik as well as a Myanmar national in a chilli farm in Batu Melintang, Jeli, near Kelantan yesterday, is the same animal.

He said this possibility is based on the proximity of the two incident locations, which are only four kilometres apart if via the JRTB Gerik-Jeli, in addition to the short timeframe.

“The distance between the two fatal incidents is very close, and it is possible that they are from the same predator considering the location is almost adjacent to the first incident on Tuesday.

He also said people should always remain vigilant and avoid provoking wildlife, and to channel any information related to wildlife to them (Perhilitan) via the 1-800-88-5151 hotline or the e-complaint section on the website www.wildlife.gov.my.

Yesterday, the media reported that a Myanmar man was mauled to death by a tiger at a chili farm in Batu 18, JRTB near Batu Melintang in Jeli, Kelantan.

A similar incident occurred early on Tuesday morning when a local man, Adnan Ismail, 54, was killed by a tiger while descending from workers’ quarters near a forest area at KM79.2 JRTB in Bersia, near Gerik.