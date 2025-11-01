IPOH: The Perak Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) seized subsidised controlled goods stored without a licence during a raid on a frozen food facility in Seri Manjung, here yesterday.

Its director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said the raid, conducted at around 10.12 am uncovered controlled items such as wheat flour, coarse sugar and subsidised cooking oil, valued at approximately RM4,703.27.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the owner of the premises failed to produce a valid scheduled controlled goods licence (CSA) for wholesale or retail of sugar, wheat flour and cooking oil,” he said in a statement today.

The items seized included 551 kg of coarse sugar (1 kg packets), 1,224.2 kg of various brands of wheat flour and 500 kg of subsidised cooking oil (1 kg packets).

Kamalludin added that the case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

“KPDN issues a strong warning to all parties to adhere to the regulations in place. Any individual found violating the law may face legal action,” he stated.

He also urged the public to cooperate in ensuring the success of the KITA GEMPUR initiative, launched on October 19, to combat any misappropriation of controlled and subsidised goods in the state.

“The public is encouraged to act as the eyes and ears for authorities by reporting any misconduct by traders to the nearest KPDN branch or at the e-aduan@kpdn.gov.my portal,” he added.