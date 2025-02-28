Perak speaker submits notification of Ayer Kuning vacancy to EC

IPOH: A notice on the vacancy of the Ayer Kuning state seat following the death of incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin has been submitted to the Election Commission (EC).

Perak State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid submitted the notice to Perak EC director Mohd Nazri Ismail at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here, at about 10.15 am today.

Mohammad Zahir said he was notified of the seat vacancy by State Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad early this week following Ishsam’s death.

The state constitution requires a by-election to be held within 60 days from the date it is confirmed that there is a vacant position, he told a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Zahir described Ishsam as a leader with people’s souls in his heart.

Ishsam, 59, died due to a heart attack after participating in a four-cornered football championship at City Stadium, George Town, Penang, last Saturday.

He was Tapah Umno division chief since 2018 and won the Ayer Kuning seat in the 15th General Election in November 2022 with a majority of 2,213 votes in a five-cornered contest.