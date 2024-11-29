Perak tables RM1.52 billion budget for 2025

IPOH: The state government today presented Budget 2025 involving an allocation of RM1.52 billion with an estimated operating expenditure of RM981.8 million and development allocation of RM538 million, which is the highest budget in the history of the state of Perak.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad presented the budget themed “Perak Makmur, Rakyat Sejahtera” at the Perak State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

The budget includes five main focuses, namely the well-being of the people, governance of projects of state interest, human capital and youth development, environmental sustainability and food security.

“Expenditure for operating purposes consisting of emoluments of RM472.73 million, services and supplies of RM350.1 million, asset purchases of RM16.35 million, grants and fixed scheduled payment of RM136.42 million and other expenses of RM6.2 million.

“The increase in expenditure for operating purposes in 2025 has taken into account the salary increase for civil servants under the state government administration who opted for the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) and the pension adjustment for state assemblymen,“ he said.

Saarani said that the development expenditure for the 2025 Budget has been increased by RM47 million or 9.6 percent compared to the 2024 Budget.

He said the increase was to meet the development and welfare needs of the people, supported by the state government’s increasingly strong and stable financial position.

“The development expenditure of RM538 million is the highest amount the state government has ever allocated. This increase is to enable the state’s economic growth to continue to be competitive and development to continue to be implemented in line with the Perak Sejahtera 2030 Plan.

“From the revenue and expenditure projections, the state government’s Financial Statement for the year ending Dec 31, 2025 is projected to have a deficit of RM81.8 million,“ he said.

For the first focus, which is the well-being of the people, the state government has provided an allocation of RM628.65 million, which is almost half of the entire state budget next year to be spent to improve the well-being of the people.

Saarani said, among others, the Social Welfare Department (JKM) which implements the people’s well-being programme has been allocated RM45.94 million for management purposes, an increase of RM3.14 million compared to this year, with the majority of the allocation being spent for general assistance totaling RM31 million.

“Understanding the cost of living constraints that are increasingly squeezing the lives of the marginalised, I am pleased to announce that the general assistance rate, which has already been increased by RM100 in 2024, will be increased by another RM100 next year, making assistance to 6,100 recipients increase to RM500 per month effective January 2025,“ he said.

At the same time, he said that for the 310 residents of the Taman Bersatu Kampung Boyan Flats in Larut, Matang and Selama regarding the issue of home ownership that has been ongoing for 30 years, the state government has allocated RM1 million to the Perak Housing and Property Board (LPHP) to resolve the issue of strata ownership of the flats in question.

“As a supporting initiative, another interest-free home improvement loan scheme will be implemented next year, specifically to help low-income families.

“This initiative will be implemented by Yayasan Bina Upaya Darul Ridzuan (YBUDR) through a revolving fund of RM3 million entrusted by the state government,“ he said.

Saarani said the state government has allocated RM398.99 million for the second focus, which is the governance of projects of state interest.

In addition, he said RM94.84 million has been allocated for human capital and youth development, including RM15.95 million for Education Assistance, which includes initiatives of RM13.2 million allocated for Special Education Assistance, RM0.75 million for Book Voucher Assistance and RM2 million for the Back To School programme.

“Supporting the implementation of educational programmes and assistance at various school levels, the state government continues with Cikgu Saarani Tuition Programme with RM2.2 million allocated by the state government to make it a success,“ he said.

Saarani said the state government has allocated RM21.2 million for the development of sports in Perak, with the allocation including RM18.3 million to the Perak State Sports Council (MSN) for management purposes.