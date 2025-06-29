Perhentian boat tragedy victims to be repatriated for final rites

KUALA TERENGGANU: The remains of three victims from the Pulau Perhentian boat tragedy will be transported to their hometowns for final rites.

The victims, identified as S. Arumugam, 40, his three-year-old daughter A. Sarrvihka, and their relative V. Vennpani, 10, drowned when their boat capsized on Saturday night.

Post-mortem examinations were completed at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) by 4.30 pm today.

Dr K. Balachandran, Special Officer (Non-Islamic Affairs) to the Terengganu Menteri Besar, confirmed that the father and daughter will be sent to Butterworth, Penang, while Vennpani will be taken to Sungai Petani, Kedah.

The group of 15 passengers, from four related families, had arrived for a holiday last Friday and were scheduled to return home on Sunday.

The tragedy struck as they were traveling from Pulau Perhentian Kecil to Pulau Perhentian Besar after dinner. Strong waves overturned the boat, leading to the fatalities.

Balachandran stated that the survivors and grieving families remain deeply traumatised and have requested privacy.

They expressed gratitude to rescue teams and volunteers but are not yet ready to speak publicly.

The incident occurred around 10.30 pm on Saturday. One passenger remains in critical condition in HSNZ’s Intensive Care Unit.