KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) has launched an operation to capture a wild elephant following reports that the animal attacked a staff member and a rubber tapper in Kampung Laloh, Kuala Krai, yesterday.

Its director Mohamad Hafid Rohani said the department received a complaint regarding a wild elephant attack that left a rubber tapper injured near her home in the village.

“Acting on the complaint, personnel from the Kuala Krai District Perhilitan Office were deployed to the scene, and the investigation found the report to be true.

“The victim was taken to the Emergency Unit of Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital, Kuala Krai, for further treatment,” he said in a statement today.

During further investigations at the scene, a Kuala Krai District Perhilitan staff member encountered the same elephant and was attacked, sustaining a leg injury.

Mohamad Hafid said the staff member was safely escorted from the area before being taken to the Emergency Unit of Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital for further treatment.

He added that Kelantan Perhilitan had launched an operation to capture the wild animal and implement control measures to ensure residents’ safety.

“The public is advised to exercise caution when encountering wildlife and avoid any actions that could put their safety at risk,” he said.

Members of the public can report wildlife-related complaints and information to Perhilitan via the hotline 1-800-88-5151 or the e-complaint system at www.wildlife.gov.my.