Perlis civil servant released on MACC bail

KANGAR: A civil servant from a state government department, who was remanded for six days to assist in the investigation of submitting false claims amounting to RM132,000, has been released on Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) bail.

According to sources, the 28-year-old man, believed to have submitted fraudulent claims for compassionate payments to new Muslim converts between 2022 and 2024, was released yesterday. However, the Perlis MACC continues its investigation into the case.

“The investigation is ongoing, and as of now, no new arrests have been made,” the sources said today.

Last Tuesday (Jan 21), it was reported that the six-day remand order against the man had been issued by Magistrate Ana Rozana Mohd Nor following a request from the Perlis MACC.

According to the sources, the man, who was responsible for collecting documents for new Muslim converts, is suspected of making false claims for contributions involving 49 individuals between 2022 and 2024.

Meanwhile, Perlis MACC director Mohd Nor Adha Ab Gani confirmed that the man had been released on MACC bail and said that the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.