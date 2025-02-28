Perlis implements flexible working hours for civil servants during Ramadan

KANGAR: The Perlis government has announced flexible working hours (WBF) for state civil servants during Ramadan, allowing them to leave work early on Fridays.

Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said the decision was made during the State Executive Council Meeting on Feb 26 to ensure the welfare of civil servants in the state.

“Throughout this year’s Ramadan, working hours for state civil servants on Fridays are set from 8 am to 12.30 pm.

“All heads of department are responsible for ensuring that services, including counter operations, run smoothly without disruption,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the implementation of WBF for federal department staff in Perlis would depend on the decisions made by their respective department heads.

Mohd Shukri expressed hope that the flexible working arrangement would allow civil servants to dedicate more time to worship and strengthen their faith during Ramadan.