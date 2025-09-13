Perlis KAFA teacher killed in Kangar lorry collision at traffic light

KANGAR: A Quran and Fardhu Ain class teacher from Perlis died after her car collided with a lorry at the Dato’ Ali Jalan Kangar-Alor Setar traffic light intersection early this morning.

Kangar district police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop confirmed the victim as 28-year-old Nurhanim Rabia’an who sustained fatal head injuries in the 2:30 am accident.

The collision occurred when the lorry experienced brake failure while attempting to stop at a red traffic light along the Alor Setar-Kangar Road.

The 23-year-old lorry driver from Alor Setar suffered knee and elbow injuries and received treatment at Tuanku Fauziah Hospital.

Nurhanim was driving a Proton Saga FL from Jalan Dato’ Ali toward Kangar Jaya when the collision happened.

Police have classified the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for further investigation.

The victim’s body has been transported to Tuanku Fauziah Hospital for post-mortem examination. – Bernama