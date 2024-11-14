Peruvian President Boluarte highlights strong diplomatic relations with Malaysia

LIMA (Peru): Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra highlighted the strong diplomatic relations between Peru and Malaysia on Wednesday during a working meeting with Malaysia’s Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, at the Government Palace in Lima.

The president also emphasised the bilateral consultation mechanism between Peru and Malaysia, which held its fourth meeting on September 30, Peruvian news agency Andina reported.

At the beginning of her speech, Boluarte expressed gratitude to the visiting leader for his state visit, accompanied by ministers and advisors.

The President also expressed confidence that the meeting would be highly productive in strengthening the bonds of friendship, cooperation, and mutual understanding between the two nations.

“I would like to express Peru’s satisfaction with the strong level our diplomatic relations have reached over the 38 years since their establishment. During this period, we have built a bilateral relationship with great potential, especially in the areas of economic and trade cooperation, education, culture, and collaboration,“ she stated.

Furthermore, Boluarte highlighted the bilateral consultation mechanism between Peru and Malaysia, which held its fourth meeting on September 30, while reaffirming the government’s firm commitment to continue leveraging this platform.

The President also noted that Peru and Malaysia participate in various dialogue and multilateral integration mechanisms, such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, the Forum for East Asia-Latin America Cooperation, among others.

“All these spaces provide ample opportunities to foster joint initiatives that contribute to the well-being of our societies,“ Boluarte expressed.

“Once again, I extend to you and your entire delegation a warm welcome to this land of the Incas, but also of the Chancas, Aymaras, Conibos, Shipibos, and all our cultures and history. Please feel at home,“ she added.