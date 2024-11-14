Peruvian President to visit Malaysia by year-end - PM Anwar

LIMA (Peru): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra has accepted his invitation to visit Malaysia and will do so soon.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the visit is expected to take place by the end of next year.

“I invited President Dina Ercilia to visit Malaysia and she immediately accepted my invitation,” he said after their bilateral meeting at the Government Palace here on Wednesday.

The engagement with Dina Ercilia today is a follow-up to the first meeting of the two leaders on the sidelines of APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in San Francisco in the United States in November 2023.

Anwar arrived here on Nov 12, marking his first official visit to the Latin American region since assuming Office in November 2022.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Peru, which includes his participation in the 31st APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) from Nov 14 to 16, is expected to strengthen bilateral relations between Malaysia and Peru.

Peru, a western South American country is bordered by Ecuador and Colombia in the north and by Brazil in the east.

Lima, Peru’s capital with a population of 11.36 million is hosting the APEC meetings for the third time after 2008 and 2016.