Peter Anthony’s conviction review hearing set for Aug 20 in Court of Appeal

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has scheduled August 20 to hear former Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony’s application for a review of his conviction and sentence.

Peter was found guilty of falsifying documents linked to a maintenance contract at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) and sentenced to three years in prison along with a RM50,000 fine.

A three-judge panel, led by Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah, decided the review was necessary after examining the full written grounds of the earlier judgment.

“Having considered the submissions and affidavits filed, we note that the arguments touch upon the broad grounds previously provided. Therefore, we find it necessary to review the full written judgment,“ said Azman, who presided alongside Judges Datuk Lim Chong Fong and Datuk Dr Lim Hock Leng.

Peter’s lawyer, Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla, requested the new hearing date, citing his client’s current role as Melalap assemblyman and the potential dissolution of the Sabah state legislative assembly in September. Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin did not oppose the request.

Peter filed a notice of motion on March 14 seeking to overturn the Court of Appeal’s March 4 decision, which upheld his conviction and ordered him to begin his prison term. He also sought to nullify the warrant of committal issued to Kajang Prison.

The case originated from a Sessions Court ruling in May 2022, later affirmed by the High Court on April 18, 2023. Peter was charged under Section 468 of the Penal Code for allegedly falsifying a UMS letter in 2014 while serving as managing director of Asli Jati Sdn Bhd. The offence reportedly occurred at the Prime Minister’s office in Putrajaya.

Peter has since paid the RM50,000 fine but continues to challenge his conviction. - Bernama