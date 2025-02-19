PETRA, Energy Commission finalising new electricity tariff

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) and the Energy Commission (ST) are finalising the proposed new electricity tariff set to take effect on July 1, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said the new tariff will be implemented based on input and feedback from stakeholders gathered during engagement sessions on Jan 13 and Feb 5.

“The ministry assures that the electricity tariff setting in Peninsular Malaysia and Kulim Hi-Tech Park (KHTP) considers all aspects, including the welfare and wellbeing of the people.

“This is to ensure that 85 per cent of domestic consumers in Peninsular Malaysia, as well as those in the Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME) category, remain protected,“ he said.

Fadillah, who also serves as the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said this when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address on behalf of PETRA in the Dewan Rakyat today after 53 MPs debated it.

Meanwhile, he said that 136 flood mitigation projects, costing RM22.86 billion, have been approved under the Fifth Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan, of which 35 projects are in the pre-implementation stage, and 73 projects are being implemented.

“Through a non-structural approach, PETRA via the Drainage and Irrigation Department is developing a nationwide flood mitigation master plan aimed at providing comprehensive action plans and solutions...taking into account factors such as climate change and changes in land use before proposing physical projects,” he said.

Fadillah said 50 flood mitigation master plans have been completed under the rolling plan, six are being developed, and another three are set to begin development in June.

He added that PETRA is also carrying out works on operation maintenance and unexpected emergencies to restore flood-damaged structures nationwide, with a total cost of RM540 million.