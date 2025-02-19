KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) is still in the early stages of exploration activities for the Langkasuka Basin, where the 2D seismic data acquisition has just been completed in 2024.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the main focus is currently on analysing the new seismic data, which is expected to be completed in 2026.

The Langkasuka Basin is located in the northern area of the Straits of Melaka near Kedah and Perlis (PM320 and PM321 blocks).

“The next steps in the Langkasuka Basin will depend on the results of the analysis of the seismic data obtained,” she said in a written answer published on the Parliament website today.

Azalina was responding to Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden’s (PN-Alor Setar) question about the extent of Petronas’s feasibility study on oil and gas reserves in the basin, its implementation timeline, and its implications.

The minister said Petronas continues to actively carry out oil and gas exploration activities in potential areas in the Malaysian waters.

“This exploration effort usually takes around three to five years to confirm the existence of petroleum reservoirs in a location,” she added.