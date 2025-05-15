PGA nabs 18 illegals in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: A total of 18 illegal immigrants were detained by the General Operations Force (PGA) Southeast Brigade in three separate raids under Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan carried out in Kuala Krai and Pasir Mas yesterday.

Its Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid in a statement today said in the first raid at 1.30 pm, personnel from the 8th Battalion PGA raided an iron ore mine at Channing Estate, Kampung Pahi, Kuala Krai.

He said the operation led to the arrest of 11 immigrants, all men, comprising seven Bangladeshis, three Nepalese, and an Indonesian.

“One of them did not possess a work permit, four had expired permits, while the remaining six failed to present valid identification documents,” he said, .adding that they were taken to the Kuala Krai District Police Headquarters for further action

In the second raid, a team from the 9th Battalion PGA detained four Thai men believed to have entered the country illegally via an illegal jetty known as Pangkalan Haram Azizah near Rantau Panjang, between 3.50 and 4.10 pm.

In the third operation, the 9th Battalion PGA also arrested three Thai men after stopping a suspicious car at a roadblock at Chabang Empat Salam, Rantau Panjang.