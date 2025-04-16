KUALA LUMPUR: Petronas Gas Bhd (PGB) estimates that gas restoration in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, could take place by July 1, 2025, at the earliest, subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations, regulatory approvals, and actual progress on site.

PGB said it is also collaborating closely with the authorities, a gas shipper, and gas distributors to resume pipeline services in the affected areas.

“As a result, gas supply capacity from the north to the northern sector, Bestari Jaya, Meru and Kapar has increased, with additional supply from the Trans Thailand-Malaysia gas pipeline system,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia yesterday.

PGB reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the communities affected by the pipeline fire incident that occurred on April 1, 2025, in Putra Heights, emphasising that its top priority remains the safety and well-being of the affected communities, while ensuring continuous access to gas supply.

“PGB is fully cooperating with relevant authorities, including the Department of Occupational Safety and Health, the Fire and Rescue Department, and the Royal Malaysian Police, in the investigation of the incident to facilitate the rectification and remedial works on the pipeline.

“This includes sheet piling for soil stabilisation, water movement management, and pipeline excavation,” it said.

Meanwhile, it noted that the Serdang City Gate has resumed operations, resulting in more stable supply access to the Klang Valley area.

“PGB will continue to work with regulators as well as relevant authorities to further stabilise the current access to gas supply, while safely carrying out remedial efforts and supporting the investigations,” it added.