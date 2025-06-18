KUALA LUMPUR: The process of repairing hazardous roads across the country will be carried out in stages, with priority given to sections with critical damage, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the Ministry of Works (KKR) has identified nearly RM4 billion worth of repairs needed to address all hazardous roads. However, due to financial constraints, the improvements will be implemented in phases.

“We already have complete data on the dangerous roads and the financial requirements. If we were to repair them all at once, we would need RM4 billion. Since we don’t have that allocation, we have to do it in stages,” he told reporters after attending the Gawai Open House @ KKR 2025, held here today.

He was responding to questions regarding efforts by the ministry to identify and repair damaged roads following the tragic accident along the Gerik–Jeli stretch of the East–West Highway (JRTB) on June 9, which claimed the lives of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students.

Nanta said improvements to the JRTB have already been planned this year, involving an allocation of RM55 million. The upgrades include the installation of 385 streetlights and road line markings to improve visibility and safety.

He added that the ministry had already identified roads in the worst condition through its existing database, with repair works to be carried out based on urgency.

“We know which roads are severely damaged, and we will prioritise those. Roads that are damaged but not critically will be attended to later,” he said.

To support the decision-making process, the ministry is also using the Pavement Condition Assessment (PCA) method to determine areas that need immediate attention. For the JRTB Gerik–Jeli route, the PCA was conducted from March 13 to May 13, using advanced technologies such as the Multi Laser Profiler (MLP) and Falling Weight Deflectometer (FWD)

Commenting on suggestions to install guardrails at high-risk locations, Nanta said the ministry is open to public feedback, including views shared online.

“We take into account all views — from the public, netizens, and relevant stakeholders. We will evaluate every suggestion carefully,” he said.

The Gawai Open House @ KKR 2025 held at Dewan Tan Sri Mahfoz Khalid, was attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, as well as senior ministry officials and staff.