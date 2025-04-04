PKR 26th anniversary: MADANI Government to continue reform efforts - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR, together with its allies in Pakatan Harapan and the MADANI Government, will continue to strive for reform and improve the situation, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also PKR Information chief, expressed his hope that the party and the MADANI Government would remain strong and steadfast in building a better future for the people and the country.

On PKR’s 26th anniversary today, Fahmi congratulated all members, leaders, and supporters of the party from all corners of the country for their patience, perseverance, unwavering ideals, and loyalty to the struggle.

“This historic day marks 26 years since the birth of a party called KEADILAN, which carries the torch of reform, elevates the dignity of the people, and strives to build a better and fairer country for all.

“From the streets, through elections, and all the way to Putrajaya, KEADILAN, together with its allies in Pakatan Harapan and now the MADANI Government, will persist in its efforts to drive ‘islah’ (reform) and improve the situation,“ he said in a post on Facebook.