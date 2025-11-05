TAWAU: The 2025 PKR election should be considered a ‘fight between loyal friends’ of the party, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Therefore, Anwar, who is also PKR president, said that all candidates involved in the election should be well-mannered so that the spirit of brotherhood among party members remains intact.

“This election is between loyal friends, many of whom are reformist figures. Therefore, we have to be careful not to overdo it because we want (this election) to be embraced as a strength,“ he said.

He said this when met by reporters after chairing the Sabah PKR State Leadership Council (MPN) meeting here today.

Anwar also reminded contesting party supporters not to ‘overdo it’ because it could worsen the situation.

“This (PKR) brotherhood must be strengthened...once the Congress (PKR National Congress) is over, we must work as a cohesive team,“ he said.

The party’s nomination which ended on Friday saw Anwar unchallenged for the president post, while for the deputy president position, Nurul Izzah Anwar will face incumbent Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, who is also the Minister of Economy.

For the vice president posts, 12 members have submitted their nominations, including four incumbents, namely Nik Nazmi Nik Mat (Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability), Chang Lih Kang (Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation), Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (Menteri Besar of Negeri Sembilan) and Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (Menteri Besar of Selangor).

The Finance Minister’s political secretary Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim was unopposed for Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief while Fadhlina Sidek (Education Minister) and Rodziah Ismail (Ampang Member of Parliament) are vying for the position of PKR Wanita chief.

The PKR National Congress including the AMK Congress and the Wanita Congress is scheduled to be held from May 22 to 24 in Johor Bahru with May 23 set as polling day.