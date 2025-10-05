KUALA LUMPUR: The nominations for Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) 2025 Election which ended at 11.59pm tonight saw Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim not challenged by anyone for the position of the party’s president.

According to sources, the position of deputy president is seeing a straight fight between Nurul Izzah Anwar and Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, who is the incumbent.

For the position of vice president, 12 members have submitted their respective nominations.

The following is a list of candidates vying for the position of PKR vice president for the 2025-2028 term:

- Chang Lih Kang (Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation)

- Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability) - - Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (Selangor Menteri Besar)

- Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (Negeri Sembilan Menteru Besar)

- Datuk Seri R. Ramanan (Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development) - Sim Tze Tzin (Member of Parliament for Bayan Baru)

- R. Yuneswaran (Member of Parliament for Segamat)

- Dr Sathia Prakash Nadarajan (head of PKR Hulu Selangor division)

- Senator Abun Sui Anyit (Head of PKR Hulu Rajang division)

- Hee Loy Sian (Former Selangor Exco)

- Mustaffa Kamil Ayub (Chairman of the National Entrepreneurship Institute)

- Manivanan Gowin (Head of PKR Jempol division)

In addition, the political secretary to the Minister of Finance Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim is the sole candidate for the position of Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief while PKR Wanita chief post is a one-on-one clash between Fadhlina Sidek, who is also the Education Minister, and Ampang MP Rodziah Ismail.

Nominations for the 2025 PKR Elections took place online over two days starting Thursday.

The objection process is set for May 11 and 12, followed by objection appeals (May 13-14) and withdrawal deadline (May 14) while final list of candidates is on May 15, with the campaign period (May 15-22) and voting is on May 23.

The PKR National Congress, including the AMK Congress and Wanita Congress, is scheduled to be held from May 21 to 24 in Johor Bahru.