PKR MPs hit by AI Deepfake blackmail using crypto demands

PETALING JAYA: Three PKR lawmakers – Subang MP Wong Chen (pic), Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli and Sungai Petani MP Mohammed Taufiq Johari – have become targets of cyber blackmail involving doctored or AI-generated pornographic images, with Wong describing the attempt as “lazy and unprofessional.”

In a statement today, Wong said the attempt came to light on Sept 12 when his officer opened an email sent to the parliamentary office’s general complaints address.

The email contained a threatening message, a screenshot purportedly showing Wong in a compromising position, and a QR code demanding US$100,000 in cryptocurrency.

“My officer did not click on any links or scan the QR code. We immediately reported the matter to the Subang police, who promptly assigned an inspector to investigate,” he said.

Wong later learned that Rafizi had received an identical blackmail email the same day, with the same wording and photo – except that the face in the image was Rafizi’s.

“Other than our faces, both photos are exactly identical, from the fold of the pillows and blanket, to the room, the bed, and the naked person in the photo,” he said.

He also dismissed claims circulating on social media that his phone had been hacked, urging the public to stop spreading false information and instead share accurate details.

Wong said police would provide updates as investigations progress, adding that he has sought assistance from IT and cryptocurrency experts to help trace the blackmailer.

He said that he may also raise the matter with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and the Securities Commission to track the account involved.

The three-term MP said this was the first time he had been targeted by blackmail, expressing concern that such attempts could be part of a broader effort to intimidate lawmakers.

“I echo Rafizi’s concerns that these attacks may be more sinister, possibly aimed at accessing our devices or undermining parliamentary democracy.

“I will not retreat and will continue to discharge my duties without fear or favour,” Wong said.

Rafizi, who is also a former economy minister, confirmed yesterday that he had received a similar blackmail message.

He also revealed that he has faced four hacking attempts in the past nine months – on Nov 14, 2024, March 6, June 25, and Sept 3 this year.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement today, Taufiq said he too had been targeted by scammers who circulated AI-generated pornographic content bearing his likeness.

He has since lodged a police report and urged the public to remain vigilant.